It's a must-win Game 2 for the Astros

If the Houston Astros have any chance of winning this World Series, they have to prove it today in Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.

The temperatures are pushing triple digits again, but the real heat will be on Astros right-handed starter Justin Verlander, who will need to continue his recent run of success for his team to survive.

If the Dodgers win behind left-handed starter Rich Hill, they will lead two games to none with the back of the Astros rotation awaiting them for the next two games in Houston. This thing could end in four.

But if the Astros tie the series behind Verlander, this ensures the competition will at least stretch out to allow the other Astros ace, Dallas Keuchel, one more shot at redeeming himself from his Game 1 loss.

It says here the Dodgers win, and the series is a short one, even though Verlander, 34 and yet seemingly in his prime, has the numbers that say otherwise.

He is 4-0 this postseason with a 1.46 earned-run average. Since he joined the Astros in late August, counting the postseason, he has gone 9-0 with a 1.23 ERA while opponents have batted .171 against him.

He stopped the Dodgers in his one start against them while pitching for the Detroit Tigers earlier this season, holding them to one run and two hits in eight innings.

But right now would you bet against Justin Turner’s imitation of Babe Ruth? His 14 RBIs are the most for a Dodger in postseason history. Or do you want to discount Chris Taylor’s uncanny similarity to Lou Gehrig? He has reached safely in all nine postseason games while leading the team in runs scored and extra-base hits.

Hill has been good enough for the Dodgers to win his last four postseason starts, and will be good enough here.

The Dodgers will win and this World Series will move back to Houston with the Astros on the brink.

