HBO's 'Ballers' heads to Los Angeles, where the story lines are oh-so Hollyweird

At one point in Sunday night’s season opener of HBO’s “Ballers,” lead sports agent Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) takes business partner Joe Krutel (Rob Corddry) to a spot below the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.
Strasmore sadly explains how this was the place where his older brother, a onetime USC quarterback headed for fame but derailed by the NCAA, ended his life with a tragic fatal leap.
“That’s pretty heavy, even for me,” says Krutel, trying to break the tension. “And I learned how to cremate my wife on a do-it-yourself website.”
One man’s tragedy is another man’s opportunity for wisecracking relief. That may have been the reliable rhythm in the first three seasons of the premium cable channel’s series that wants to be a dramatic comedy with a sports-based foundation. But Season 4 has a tougher challenge, with nine episodes that weave some defiant, hard-hitting situations up against stretches of absurdity while making Los Angeles the new playground for ego-stroking, wish-driven activity.
Following up a season where Strasmore and Krutel navigated the NFL’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas — which, surprise, actually happened in real life — Southern California might want to brace itself for more foreshadowing, even if sometimes it feels as if we’re having shade thrown at us in the process.
Based on where this season takes us, we’re not sure if we should be wary of (a) another round of NCAA sanctions for USC based on shady recruiting, all related to the attempt to cash in on an attempt for a Trojan regional sports network; (b) the Rams struggling blowback from perhaps signing a free agent receiver who is sympathetic toward kneeling for the national anthem; and (c) racial tension at a Huntington Beach surfing championship created by an African American athlete who doesn’t want to be commercially or culturally branded as the next Jackie Robinson of his sport.
Maybe there should be a warning on this season: Meaningful objectives may be larger than they appear.
Rob Weiss, who with Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg comprise nearly a dozen executive producers for the “Ballers” franchise, says marrying his appreciation for extreme sports with series creator Steve Levinson is enough incentive to shift the show’s original Miami base to inspire new character development.
“It’s as much about expanding the story and actual scope of things as it is coming to a beautiful place like Southern California,” said Weiss, who directed two episodes and, with Levathan, co-wrote the first four that set the direction of Season 4.
As Hollywood often distorts reality in film for the sake of time and storytelling, “Ballers” will compromise reality with enough fantasy so the viewer, accepting this isn’t a documentary, can roll with some of the truth-stretching to get a sense of how things happen in the sports business world.
But one really wonders if, as happens in Episode 5, someone like the Rock’s character can march into the El Segundo offices at DirecTV and demand his little Surf Network get better real estate on the menu near Fox Sports Net and NBC Sports.
“I’m sure your computer geek experts can just type on the keyboard and move me down the line,” Strasmore tells DirecTV’s people in the distribution and acquisitions department.
(Listen, while you’re there, see if you can get them to come on board with SportsNet LA.)
When Strasmore decides on the spot he’s going to create a USC channel, and with it deliver a highly sought recruit to the Trojans’ program, on top of giving the kid a cut of the business transaction, you can pretty much see how this will not end well.
Eventually, Rodney Peete, a real former USC quarterback, plays himself as a spokesman/negotiator for the schools’ board of regents and demands a $200-million, 10-year deal.
Viewers again aren’t sure whether this is cringeworthy or binge-watch enticing. The déjà vu is too uncomfortable.
“We’re not trying to say this is how things go at USC, but I feel it could happen anywhere in the country,” Weiss said. “We always try to stay ahead of the curve with our production and never try to follow up with a ‘torn from the headlines’ script. We try to lead and speculate.”
The same goes for the Rams’ story line as the team’s new GM, Charles Greane (Omar Benson Miller), wrestles with ways to fit into L.A. glamour while making his team identify with the neighborhood that surrounds the new Inglewood stadium.
Greane argues that since L.A. has a history with equal rights movement going back 50 years, the locals would “love to see a team that reps them on the field and reps them in real life.”
Cameos can become visual treats as well as give the story lines credibility, but the brief pop-ins here by Jared Goff, Tony Hawk, Laird Hamilton, Kelly Slater and Randy Couture are more punchlines than punching up the narrative. Media involvement with Jay Glazer and Marcellus Wiley are nominal inclusions.
Yet, an over-the-top character played by Russell Brand (Lance) messing with the firm’s buy-in with his Sports X company is constantly juxtaposed to some of the other important things in motion here with Strasmore’s internal struggles.
Though this season “has gravity in a lot of ways, whether it’s political and social undertones, we also want to have fun because that’s what people have come to expect,” Weiss said. “I really hope they just enjoy the ride of it, but also appreciate how we try to pivot and give a little more depth in certain places.”