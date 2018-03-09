Letters: Football fans look for the coffin corner with new prices

And to the Dodgers who complained about having to spend time trying to recruit the next unproven Japanese star into the major leagues, to Kershaw, Turner, manager Roberts and Dodgers management, you most likely have dodged a bullet, or it is looking now at least a blessing in disguise that Ohtani did not sign with you as he appears to be not ready for Major League baseball. It is still spring but the future is now for the Angels as his performance to date tastes of bad sushi.