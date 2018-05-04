Letters: Is this the year it all goes wrong for the Dodgers?

Bill Plaschke can talk all he wants about moves the Dodgers should make, now that Corey Seager is out for the season. But it's the move they didn't make last year that cost them the World Series, and will haunt them for years to come. What Guggenheim and company forgot (or maybe never knew) is that you never pass up a chance to win, because you never know when you will get another chance. They sign the more expensive Verlander, and they are defending champions and favorites to win again. They sign the less expensive Darvish, and you know the rest.