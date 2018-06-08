Letters: There's no quit in Dodgers fans, unless the traffic is bad

Where are all the naysayers who peppered your Viewpoint column with mindless criticism of the Dodgers in recent weeks? Now having won 15 of their last 20, and with 100 games to play, even the casual observer would have to believe they are still “in the hunt.”
The fact is that L.A. fans will jump ship just as readily as they will leave a ballgame in the sixth inning because the Dodgers are down two runs.
Bud Chapman
Northridge
::
The Yankees recently balked at having to play a previously scheduled day game that was changed to an evening contest by ESPN, since next day New York was scheduled to play a double header. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred intervened, siding with the Yankees, and the original start time was reinstated.
For the Dodgers, with 70% of the fan base unable to access their games on TV, Manfred refuses to step in, stating, “The Office of the Commissioner does not have a seat at the table in this dispute.” Apparently, Manfred chooses to use his influence only when the table has a view he prefers.
Bill Waxman
Simi Valley
::
We all know how out of touch Bill Plaschke is, but his article about the Dodgers snubbing Mike Scioscia as one of the L.A.’s biggest errors portrayed it best. He states that since Scioscia left the Dodgers, they have been to the World Series only once. The Angels have been there only once during Scioscia’s 18 years and that was 16 years ago, which was due to bench coach Joe Maddon whispering advice into Mike’s ear.
The Angels now have the top rookie sensation for the last decade and the best player on the planet and are barely over .500.
Not sure what the Dodgers missed out on. If Arte comes to his senses you may get a second chance after this season.
Jim Hebda
Playa del Rey
::
As much as Scioscia goes to the bullpen in close games, maybe it’s time for Billy Eppler to do the same and save the season.
Dean Connor
Fontana
Finals answers
There is nothing wrong with celebrations and enthusiasm, but the Golden State Warriors need to learn how to be good winners. There’s something to be said for acting like you’ve been there before (they have) and acting like you’ll be there again (they will). All the extra shenanigans and gyrations by Draymond Green and Steph Curry diminish what they are accomplishing. Cut it out and play basketball.
Bob Sands
La Habra
::
I just finished watching the second game of the NBA Finals and it is obvious that all the speculation about where LeBron James is going to play next season can be put to rest. LeBron obviously wants to be a Clipper: He has the whining and standing in the backcourt with his hands in the air while the rest of his team goes on defense perfected. It’s a shame that such a tremendously talented and good man off the court is such a crybaby on it.
Martin Wauson
Westminster
::
I take issue with your letter writer who denigrated LeBron James for standing by JR Smith after Game 1 and “giving up on his teammates” by changing uniforms over his career. James is a great player and a great teammate. He gives back to every community he passes through.
If LeBron decides to go elsewhere after this season more power to him: It is his right and his desire to compete for championships. Wherever he has played he has not only stood by his teammates through ups and downs but is simply one of the greatest athletes in any sport we will see in our lifetime.
Paul McGuire
Canyon Country
::
As the NBA Finals are winding down, I read some of the rumors about where King LeBron will go next season.
In an already unbalanced league, if he were to go to Houston or Golden State, I think we can put a fork in the league: With the loaded elite teams that dominate the league, why bother having a season?
If he chooses the Lakers, we continue to give up all the young talent that has come through the drafts and we get an aging superstar who might give us two years before he bolts again ... or retires.
Steve LaRochelle
Simi Valley
::
Jeanie Buss should give Magic Johnson this ultimatum: Sign LeBron James or you’re fired!
Frank Shapiro
Chatsworth Lake Manor
Shanked?
Based on your coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open, I assume you do not consider such an event of much importance — giving it four paragraphs, no major headline, no picture, and placing it at the bottom of the third page.
With the men’s Open approaching, I wonder how much newsprint will be spent. Because the men earn at least twice as much as the women, play longer courses, drive the ball a greater distance, chip closer, wear long pants, and lift a heavy trophy over their heads, I understand they should perhaps be attributed twice as much print, so the men’s winner should receive eight paragraphs, small headline, and no picture (two times none equals none).
Shirley Harris
Fullerton
Protesting protests
I grew up long before professional athletes were millionaires. My childhood heroes were Ted Williams, Stan Musial, Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis.
I had no interest in their political beliefs. I thrilled to their exploits on the playing field.
I still have no interest in athletes’ political beliefs. But when they bring their issues to the arena, they intrude upon my space. I don’t care what side of any issue you are on, just shut up and play. Do your social justice work on your own time. Let me enjoy watching you do what you are paid by folks like me to do.
Dick Van Kirk
Altadena
::
I care whether LeBron and Curry make their next shot, not what they have to say about politics. The NBA has long had a “must stand for the anthem” policy. If NBA players want to make a political statement, they should put their money where their mouth is, kneel for the anthem, and accept the consequences. That is all, play ball.
PJ Gendell
Beverly Hills
::
When the NBA champion Boston Celtics visited the White House in 1963, Tom “Satch” Sanders was in such awe of meeting President Kennedy that when JFK shook his hand, all Satch could mumble was “What’s happening, baby?”
We’ve come a long way from that light-hearted moment, and it has been a very rocky road. The polarized politics of the day have infected nearly every aspect of our lives now. Once upon a time, it was a sign of goodwill for sports champions to visit the White House. Now it’s become a subject for endless debate and recriminations. What a sad state of affairs this has turned into, and there’s plenty of blame to go around on all sides.
Charles Reilly
Manhattan Beach
Head games
So UCLA freshman lineman Jax Wacaser just announced his “retirement” due to repeated concussionsm saying he had already suffered four incidences, including the final one during the recently concluded spring practice.
I wonder what his parents were thinking after the first one? Or the other two? How much longer will this terribly brutal sport continue to hammer young men’s brains?
Jim B. Parsons
Carpinteria
Nyet result
Of course the Capitals will be invited to the White House. Look at how many Russians are on the team.
Steve McCarthy
Monrovia
::
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Mail: Sports Viewpoint
Los Angeles Times
202 W. 1st St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Fax: (213) 237-4322
Email:
sports@latimes.com