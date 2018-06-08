Letters: There's no quit in Dodgers fans, unless the traffic is bad

I just finished watching the second game of the NBA Finals and it is obvious that all the speculation about where LeBron James is going to play next season can be put to rest. LeBron obviously wants to be a Clipper: He has the whining and standing in the backcourt with his hands in the air while the rest of his team goes on defense perfected. It’s a shame that such a tremendously talented and good man off the court is such a crybaby on it.