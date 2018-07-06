Letters: OMG! LeBron's a Laker! What do we do now?

The arrival of LeBron James to Los Angeles has been met with a level of hysteria that would lead one to believe that he will unclog the freeways, whisk away the smog, and eliminate homelessness along with winning an NBA title or two. Having played in over 1,300 games in 15 seasons, King James is entering the fourth quarter of his epic career. Lakers fans better hope that along with seemingly suspending the law of gravity on the hardwood, LeBron can also defy the ravages of time on his well-worn basketball body.