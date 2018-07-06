Letters: OMG! LeBron's a Laker! What do we do now?

I hate the Lakers. Luke Walton can’t coach. The team is a bunch of no-names. Magic Johnson is afraid of LaVar Ball. I’ll never watch them again.
WHAT?!? LeBron is a Laker? Can you send me the phone number of the Lakers’ ticket office?
John Mark
Newport Beach
Whew! If Mitch and Jim were still in charge, they probably would have given Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee the $154 million.
Bennett Beebe
Westwood
The Lakers landing LeBron James is without a doubt the greatest free-agent pickup in their storied history (apologies to Shaq). He’s the player of his generation and Magic Johnson more than lived up to all of the expectations by instantly making the Lakers a contender once again.
But to follow the news of King James coming to the purple and gold with the double dose of knucklehead in the signings of Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee shortly after was an immediate buzz kill.
The work isn’t done, fellas. It’s Kawhi Leonard or bust from this point on. Make it happen, Magic Man!
Gino Cirignano
Playa del Rey
The arrival of LeBron James to Los Angeles has been met with a level of hysteria that would lead one to believe that he will unclog the freeways, whisk away the smog, and eliminate homelessness along with winning an NBA title or two. Having played in over 1,300 games in 15 seasons, King James is entering the fourth quarter of his epic career. Lakers fans better hope that along with seemingly suspending the law of gravity on the hardwood, LeBron can also defy the ravages of time on his well-worn basketball body.
Dave Sanderson
La Cañada
Looking forward to Jack Nicholson’s new movie “Cuckoo’s Nest 2,” starring Jack, and co-starring Rondo, Stephenson, McGee and of course ... the Ball family.
Mike Anderson
Sherman Oaks
Little matter. DeMarcus Cousins has landed at Golden State, and the next few NBA titles are spoken for. No NBA Finals for King James this year anyway, but a second-round playoff exit vs. Golden State or Houston will feel like a title for L.A. fans after the past five years.
Bill Lewis
Burbank
The Lakers and LeBron James are a perfect match because they both HAVE to win. Others teams want to win, would like to win, hope to win.
But for Lakers and LeBron, it’s pass or fail, championship or bust.
Paul Jeong
Seoul, South Korea
To prepare for his fate next season I would recommend that Luke Walton contact David Blatt as soon as possible.
Ephraim Moxson
Los Angeles
I want to be the first to congratulate Luke Walton on his new position as assistant coach of the Lakers.
Loren Coleman
West Hollywood
If LeBron James went to the Boston Celtics they’d win the championship, if he went to Houston Rockets, they’d win the championship, if he went to San Antonio Spurs, they’d win the championship. If he stayed in Cleveland they’d at least make the Eastern Conference finals.
I’m not sure why LeBron would go to a team that won’t make it out of the West. Maybe he just cares about being in commercials and movies and doesn’t really care anymore about winning the championship.
Edward Drossman
New York
$154 million is $38.5 million per year. That equates to just short of $500,000 per game, or $125,000 per 12 minutes. Really? And all this just to get knocked out in the second round of the playoffs.
Gene Miller
Huntington Beach
Granted, Magic signed LeBron, but you have to admit that he totally whiffed on his quest to fill out his All Head Case Team, not being able to add Boogie Cousins to the freak show signings of Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson. #WWFlakeshow.
William David Stone
Beverly Hills
If LeBron James is the King, then Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson must be his court jesters!
Mike Duchowny
Woodland Hills
The Times needs to temper the Magic Johnson enthusiasm. He wasted top draft picks on Ball and Randle. LeBron fell in his lap as LeBron’s family is here. Hopefully all the other has-beens they are signing will just stay at midcourt and let LeBron do his thing
Dino Riley
Los Angeles
Everyone knew it would happen, but some of us hoped it wouldn’t. The thought of LeBron wearing a Lakers’ jersey makes me ill. I’ve rooted for the Lakers for over 50 years, but now I hope they miss the playoffs.
Dave Thoma
Ventura
Congratulations, L.A. You have adopted the world largest crybaby.
Dick Sands
Whittier
Take that, Dan Gilbert. You were instrumental in sabotaging the Lakers’ acquisition of Chris Paul, so how do the Lakers spell revenge? LeBron James. The next time you want to mess with the big dog, remember you are just another fire hydrant.
Willis Barton
Los Angeles
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver just announced that the All-Star game and Finals will pit the East All-Stars against the Golden State Warriors.
Andrew Weiss
Playa del Rey
You know, the Rams started this when they brought Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters to the Rams in March. The Kings continued it last week when they signed Ilya Kovalchuk and extended Drew Doughty. Now the Lakers step up in a very big way, bringing in LeBron James.
Now it’s the Dodgers’ turn. Get Manny Machado.
Eric Monson
Temecula
After throwing the wickedest of curveballs that surprised the Lakers and the entire basketball world, maybe Paul George could try out for the Dodgers’ AAA affiliate in Oklahoma City and make the pitching staff in case he doesn’t win a championship with the Thunder.
Mark J. Featherstone
Windsor Hills
Don’t ask
After the Dodgers dismantling of the Pirates’ rookie pitcher Monday night, did anyone ask Tommy Lasorda what he thought of Nick Kingham’s performance?
Allan Kandel
Los Angeles
Watch the game
Hey, ESPN and Fox. Please take a poll or conduct focus groups and see how many of your baseball viewers really prefer to watch an inning or more on mute with no graphics on split screen while you show a taped interview of some player or charity hawker du jour. Serious fans want to know the score, the count, and who’s up to the plate. How hard is that? Vin Scully and Dick Enberg never had a problem delivering it.
Sunday night on ESPN we get three chatterbox clowns trying to sound omniscient while never letting one know who is batting, while breathlessly announcing irrelevant A-Rod’s favorite All-Stars. All during June we get Milken, a former federal fraud felon huckstering for cancer. Yeah, that’s whom I’d want watching the cash box!
We need to be told of balls and strikes, who’s up and who’s pitching. Not whether the spin rate on a curveball is 500 RPM over league average or a line drive to second base is 107 MPH. Get back to the basics, networks. You’re getting to be unwatchable.
Roger Sypek
Lakewood
Don’t fall for it
If Hollywood is really serious about diversity in acting roles, then I would recommend that the studios make immediate reservations and head out to the World Cup in Moscow. There, they will find veteran actors from every national, ethnic and racial group imaginable. Every game has seen multiple Oscar-worthy performances.
Truly a casting director’s dream
Orlando Durán
Green Cove Springs, Fla.
Clipped wings
The Freeway Series should be scheduled for May next season. July is way too late to expect that Angels will still be relevant.
Ron Reeve
Glendora
