Florida State takes down Gonzaga to earn date with Michigan in Elite 8

Florida State's unlikely run through the NCAA tournament continued Thursday.
Behind a deep roster and press that wore down fourth-seeded Gonzaga, the ninth-seeded Seminoles surprised the Bulldogs 75-60 at Staples Center to advance to the Elite Eight.
Florida State plays Michigan on Saturday at Staples Center with a trip to the Final Four at stake.
Earlier this week, the Seminoles (23-11) overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to upset top-seeded Xavier.
Florida State didn't need similar dramatics against Gonzaga (32-5), jumping out to an early 12-point lead and keeping the Bulldogs at bay much of the contest.
After Gonzaga switched to a zone midway through the first half, the Bulldogs went on a 15-0 run to briefly take the lead. It was short-lived.
Terance Mann led the Seminoles with 18 points.
Gonzaga played without 6-foot-10 forward Killian Tillie, a late scratch from the starting lineup after reaggravating a hip injury.
