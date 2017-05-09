NFL releases completion of 2017 preseason schedule

The Rams open their preseason with a Saturday, Aug. 12, evening game against Dallas at the Coliseum. The Chargers open the following evening at StubHub Center against Seattle.

The Rams’ other preseason home game comes on Aug. 26 against the Chargers in a 5 p.m. matchup. The Chargers’ other home game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. against New Orleans.

The complete preseason schedule (all times Pacific and subject to change; national television broadcasts noted):

Thursday, Aug. 3

Dallas vs. Arizona at Canton, Ohio, 5 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 1

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Houston at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Minnesota at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at RAMS, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Detroit at Indianapolis, 10:30 a.m.

Seattle at CHARGERS, 5 p.m.

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Baltimore at Miami, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 18

Minnesota at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Carolina at Tennessee, noon

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 5 p.m.

RAMS at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at CHARGERS, 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 24

Miami at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Jacksonville, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

New England at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 5 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday Aug. 26

Arizona at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 4 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland at Dallas, 5 p.m.

CHARGERS at RAMS, 5 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Chicago at Tennessee, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:30 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 31

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

RAMS at Green Bay, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 5 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Baltimore at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m.

CHARGERS at San Francisco, 7 p.m.