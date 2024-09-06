Rams vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford return to Ford Field, site of the Rams’ NFC wild-card playoff loss to the Lions.

Detroit fans booed Stafford, who played 12 seasons for the Lions, and they aren’t likely to be any kinder with quarterback Jared Goff now the favored son and the recipient of a huge extension.

The Rams offensive line is patchwork because of tackle Alaric Jackson’s suspension and tackle Rob Havenstein’s ankle injury. The Rams defense, no longer dominated by Aaron Donald but fortified with rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, will try to slow an offense that helped the Lions reach the NFC championship game last season.

It won’t be easy with cornerback Darious Williams placed on injured reserve this week because of a hamstring injury.