Rams vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford return to Ford Field, site of the Rams’ NFC wild-card playoff loss to the Lions.
Detroit fans booed Stafford, who played 12 seasons for the Lions, and they aren’t likely to be any kinder with quarterback Jared Goff now the favored son and the recipient of a huge extension.
The Rams offensive line is patchwork because of tackle Alaric Jackson’s suspension and tackle Rob Havenstein’s ankle injury. The Rams defense, no longer dominated by Aaron Donald but fortified with rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, will try to slow an offense that helped the Lions reach the NFC championship game last season.
It won’t be easy with cornerback Darious Williams placed on injured reserve this week because of a hamstring injury.
The Rams and Detroit Lions will play on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PDT at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will air on NBC and Peacock. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM, 93.1 FM or 1330 AM.
Gary Klein’s pick: If the Rams’ offensive line was at full strength and the secondary not depleted, they would have a better chance of avenging last season’s playoff defeat. But the Lions’ potent offense, pass rush and another unrelenting crowd is going to make it tough. Lions 28, Rams 27
Sam Farmer’s pick: Energy should be supercharged for this rematch, and both teams figure to be serious playoff contenders. Matthew Stafford will be sharp, but the Rams defense will need time to come together without Aaron Donald. Lions 28, Rams 24.
