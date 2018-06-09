It will be hard for any team to replicate the heart of the Washington Capitals

Which makes victory so sweet, but general manager Brian MacLellan will have little time to enjoy it before he must make some difficult salary cap-related decisions. Dynamic defenseman John Carlson is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent, and his price could be more than the Capitals can afford even under an increased cap. Defenseman Michal Kempny, a late-season addition, and fourth-line center Jay Beagle also can become unrestricted free agents. With a new cast it will be a challenge to recreate this chemistry and hunger. “You’ve got to have the heart and the will first, and once that base is there the skill sort of comes out,” said Trotz, who doesn’t have a contract for next season but said he “absolutely” believes his future is in Washington.