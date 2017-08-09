Lakers sign point guard Briante Weber

The Lakers have signed Briante Weber to a one-year, partially guaranteed contract, according to an NBA executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Signing Weber gives the Lakers 16 players on their roster heading into training camp next month, and eight of them are guards.
Weber, a 6-2 point guard, played in 13 games last season with Charlotte. He averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 assists in 12.2 minutes per game.
In addition to the Hornets, the 24-year-old has played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors since going undrafted in 2015.
