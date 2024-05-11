James Paxton, Teoscar Hernández power Dodgers to win over Padres in front of record crowd

The Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández (37) greets teammates Will Smith, left, Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Petco Park.

The Dodgers weren’t in need of a “stopper” on Saturday, not after winning 13 of their last 16 games.

They weren’t facing anything close to a must-win situation, either, not with a 5½-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West standings.

Still, after dropping the series opener Friday against the Padres, and entering Saturday just 2-4 against their Southern California rivals on the season, the Dodgers did need a calming presence on the mound — a stabilizing force to set the tone in front of a record Petco Park crowd of 46,701.

Enter James Paxton, the 35-year-old veteran enjoying a productive start to his first Dodgers season.

Dodgers starting pitcher James Paxton works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning Saturday at Petco Park. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

While Freddie Freeman opened the scoring with a first-inning home run, before Teoscar Hernández broke it open with a sixth-inning grand slam, it was Paxton who shut the Padres down in a 5-0 win, firing six scoreless innings in his best start yet since signing with the Dodgers as a free agent this offseason.

In a four-hit, four-strikeout, zero-walk performance — the last number was most important for Paxton, who entered the night with an MLB-leading 24 walks — the left-hander showcased the kind of timely execution that has propelled his 11-year career.

He worked around two-out singles in the first and second innings. He stranded a leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth. And, leaning almost exclusively on a fastball-curveball combination, he was able to complete six innings for the second straight outing, something he did just once in five April starts.

Freeman’s blast — a line drive that hooked inside the right field foul pole — gave Paxton some early breathing room. Hernández’s slam — which came on a hanging two-out, two-strike slider, moving him into a tie for second in the majors with 33 RBIs — effectively put the game away.

Still, it was the half-dozen zeros Paxton placed on the scoreboard — lowering his ERA to 2.58 through seven starts — that might have been most crucial, sucking the life out of the jam-packed San Diego crowd.

Manager Dave Roberts has been among Paxton’s biggest fans ever since the spring, when he approached the pitcher near the end of camp for a potentially awkward conversation.

With Paxton not scheduled to pitch at all during the Dodgers’ season-opening series in South Korea, the team decided he would stay back from the trip.

The decision was logical, so Paxton could keep building up without the burden of international travel. The rationale made sense, especially given Paxton’s history of injuries, which delayed his one-year signing with the Dodgers this offseason.

The only catch: It meant Paxton wouldn’t get the $70,000 bonus that players receive from Major League Baseball for participating in international events.

“That’s real money,” Roberts said — even for a longtime big-leaguer like Paxton who has made nearly $55 million in his 11-year career.

But, when Roberts approached Paxton to deliver the news, “he didn’t bat an eye,” the manager recalled.

To Roberts, it was a telling interaction — offering an early indication of what the Dodgers had in their veteran offseason signing before he’d even thrown his first official pitch for the team.

“It gave somebody else an opportunity to go there and pitch and make 70,000 bucks,” Roberts said recently, recounting the conversation. “But his whole point was, ‘Whatever it takes to get me ready.’ And that right there shows me a lot.”

In the two months since, Paxton has only continued to ingratiate himself into the Dodgers’ clubhouse.

The team congratulated him with a postgame toast last month after he eclipsed 10 years of MLB service time. Young pitchers have looked to him as a veteran example. And on Saturday, he helped them respond in their weekend rivalry series, subjecting the largest crowd in Petco Park history to the Padres’ first home shutout of the season.