Orange Lutheran, Pacifica win Southern Section Division 1 softball semifinals

Pacifica High pitcher Brynne Nally (5), being congratulated by teammates during a game last season, has helped lead the Mariners back to the Southern Section Division 1 softball final.

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs, Orange Lutheran and Garden Grove Pacifica, came through on Saturday to score semifinal victories and will meet next weekend in Irvine to decide the champion.

Pacifica softball is going back to the @CIFSS division 1 finals! The Mariners secured their spot with a 1-0 victory over JSerra. This will be Pacifica’s 11th trip to a CIF championship game as they look to repeat as division 1 champions. #ggusdsoftball #phsmariners… pic.twitter.com/ZmdITqjWa3 — GGUSD Athletics (@ggusdathletics) May 11, 2024

Pacifica, the defending Division 1 champion, relied on the pitching of Brynne Nally in a 1-0 win over JSerra. Nally struck out eight and gave up three hits. Malia Cuevas drove in the game’s only run in the fifth inning.

Orange Lutheran defeated Murrieta Mesa 13-1, keyed by an eight-run fifth inning. Kai Minor had three hits and two RBIs. Zoelle Gummeson scored three runs and hit a home run. Brianne Weiss threw a two-hitter, striking out 12 while walking one.

The two teams played once this season on March 1 in a tournament game. Pacifica won 3-0.