Anthony Davis agrees to three-year contract extension with Lakers

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, goes up for a shot while defended by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during a playoff game last season.

All-Star forward Anthony Davis has agreed to a contract extension with the Lakers, tying him to the team for the next five seasons, according to his management team at Klutch Sports.

Davis agreed to a three-year maximum extension worth an estimated $186 million. Davis had two years remaining on his deal, the second of which was a player option, before agreeing to stay with the Lakers.

Davis, when healthy, has been a force for the Lakers. In his first season with the team, he helped the Lakers win an NBA championship. Last season, his fourth with the organization, Davis and the Lakers made it to the Western Conference finals before losing to eventual champion Denver.

Davis, 30, has struggled with injuries sandwiched between the highs — playing only 76 combined games in his second and third years with the Lakers. The team didn’t win a playoff series in those seasons.

Last season, Davis returned from a foot injury to push the Lakers back from a disastrous season to make a deep run in the playoffs, thanks largely to his defensive dominance. He averaged 25.9 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocked shots and 1.1 steals last season. He upped his rebounding average to 14.1 and his blocks per game to 3.1 in the postseason. Both led the league.