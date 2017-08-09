Lakers sign center Stephen Zimmerman

The Lakers on Wednesday signed center Stephen Zimmerman to a partially guaranteed contract to join the team’s training camp roster, according to an NBA executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The 7-foot Zimmerman, 20, played in 19 games with the Orlando Magic last season.
He averaged 1.2 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Magic.
However, Zimmerman spent most of last season playing for the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League, now the Gatorade League, averaging 13.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.
He was drafted out of UNLV in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft.
