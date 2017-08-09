Lakers sign center Stephen Zimmerman

The Lakers on Wednesday signed center Stephen Zimmerman to a partially guaranteed contract to join the team’s training camp roster, according to an NBA executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The 7-foot Zimmerman, 20, played in 19 games with the Orlando Magic last season.

He averaged 1.2 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Magic.

However, Zimmerman spent most of last season playing for the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League, now the Gatorade League, averaging 13.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.

He was drafted out of UNLV in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry report from Rams training camp: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to hold out because of a contract dispute, the secondary makes standout plays and the team prepares to host the Chargers in a joint practice on Wednesday. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry report from Rams training camp: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to hold out because of a contract dispute, the secondary makes standout plays and the team prepares to host the Chargers in a joint practice on Wednesday. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry report from Rams training camp: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to hold out because of a contract dispute, the secondary makes standout plays and the team prepares to host the Chargers in a joint practice on Wednesday. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry report from Rams training camp: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to hold out because of a contract dispute, the secondary makes standout plays and the team prepares to host the Chargers in a joint practice on Wednesday. CAPTION Rams Coach Sean McVay distributed about 50 golf carts to the team in an attempt to reduce mileage on their legs during training camp at UC Irvine. Rams Coach Sean McVay distributed about 50 golf carts to the team in an attempt to reduce mileage on their legs during training camp at UC Irvine. CAPTION Hear from Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, as well as fans, on the first day of training camp in Costa Mesa. Hear from Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, as well as fans, on the first day of training camp in Costa Mesa. CAPTION The USC quarterback skyrocketed from little-known backup to Trojan starter, Rose Bowl hero and the reason USC is considered a strong contender for the next College Football Playoff. The USC quarterback skyrocketed from little-known backup to Trojan starter, Rose Bowl hero and the reason USC is considered a strong contender for the next College Football Playoff. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry recap the first weekend of Rams training camp, including star tackle Aaron Donald's contract situation, quarterback Jared Goff's progress and standout newcomers. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry recap the first weekend of Rams training camp, including star tackle Aaron Donald's contract situation, quarterback Jared Goff's progress and standout newcomers.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner