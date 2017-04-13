Angels unable to get the offense going in 8-3 loss to Rangers

Mike Trout is still here. The offense is pretty productive, notwithstanding the Angels’ 8-3 loss Thursday to the Texas Rangers. There is no shame in getting shut out by Yu Darvish for seven innings.

But the Angels this year will go as far as their starting pitching can take them, and the early results are not encouraging.

The Angels’ starters have a 6.00 earned-run average – the highest in the major leagues, as of Thursday afternoon. Throw out the one scoreless start from ace Garrett Richards, who is on the disabled list with no timetable for his return, and the Angels’ starters have a 6.60 ERA.

The individual numbers: Jesse Chavez 5.40, Ricky Nolasco 5.40, Matt Shoemaker 7.71, Tyler Skaggs 8.71. First up to replace Richards: JC Ramirez, a reliever with a career ERA of 5.14.

Ten games does not a season make. The Angels have won six, leaving them tied with the Houston Astros atop the American League West. Nothing is doomed.

On Thursday, the takeaway was that Nolasco needs to keep the ball in the park. Nolasco pitched five innings and gave up five runs on eight hits, including a leadoff home run to Carlos Gomez in the first inning and a two-run shot by Nomar Mazara in the third inning.

Nolasco has pitched 16-2/3 innings this season and given up five home runs. No pitcher in the league has given up more.

The Rangers scored once off Nolasco in the first inning, twice in the second and twice more in the third.

The Angels were down to their last out when they finally scored, on a three-run home run by Danny Espinosa. Of his eight hits this season, three are home runs.

Darvish worked seven innings, giving up five hits and two walks, with 10 strikeouts.

The Angels had two solid scoring chances against him: with two on and one out in the first inning, Albert Pujols and then Andrelton Simmons grounded out; with two on and one out in the sixth inning, Cameron Maybin grounded into a double play.

