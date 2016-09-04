Padres release shortstop Alexei Ramirez

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez was released Sunday by the San Diego Padres.

Ramirez, who turns 35 on Sept. 22, hit .240 with five home runs and 41 runs batted in, starting 109 games at shortstop, three in right field and one at designated hitter.

The Padres signed Ramirez, an American League All-Star in 2014 with the Chicago White Sox, as a free agent last off-season. He batted .273 with 109 home runs in eight years with the White Sox.

Etc.

A woman was taken from the stands at Cleveland’s Progressive Field after being hit in the face by a foul ball during the game between the Miami Marlins and Indians. The ball, hit by Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall in the bottom of the fourth inning, skipped over the top of Miami’s dugout behind first base and struck the woman, who was quickly assisted by other spectators.