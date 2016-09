Designated hitter Billy Butler was released Sunday by the Oakland Athletics, who still owe him $10 million for next season.

Butler was batting .276 with four home runs and 31 runs batted in.

Outfielder Lorenzo Cain and the Kansas City Royals agreed to wait a week before deciding whether he will be shut down for the season because of his troublesome left wrist. ...

Catcher A.J. Pierzynski was put on the disabled list by the Atlanta Braves because of a strained left hamstring.