Miguel Cabrera gets hit No. 2,500

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera singled in the third inning Sunday against Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer for his 2,500th hit.

Cabrera, a two-time American League most valuable player, became the 100th player to reach the milestone.

The first baseman was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the first inning but remained in the game.

Walker hopes to stay with the Mets

Second baseman Neil Walker, who is eligible for free agency after the World Series, said that he is a “good fit” with the New York Mets and hopes to remain with the team.

Walker, 31, is recovering from surgery Sept. 8 for a herniated disk.

In his first year with the Mets, he played in only 113 games and matched his career high with 23 home runs and batted .282 with 55 runs batted in.