MLB: Guerra is put on Brewers’ DL

Opening-day starter Junior Guerra was put on the 10-day disabled list by the Milwaukee Brewers because of a strained right calf.

Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Guerra could be out six weeks with what he called a significant strain.

The right-hander was injured in Milwaukee’s 7-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday while breaking out of the batter’s box after laying down a bunt in the third inning.

The Brewers recalled reliever Brent Suter from triple-A Colorado Springs.

Mets’ Lugo has partially torn elbow ligament

New York Mets right-hander Seth Lugo has a partially torn elbow ligament but has not decided whether to have surgery.

Lugo had a platelet-rich plasma injection and will not throw for about two weeks. The Mets said he will then start a throwing program, and the need for surgery will be determined based on how he feels after trying rehabilitation.

Lugo, 27, last pitched March 27, giving up four runs and eight hits in 41/3 innings of an exhibition game against Washington. He was 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA in three spring-training starts and one relief appearance.