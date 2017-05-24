MLB: Jacoby Ellsbury suffers a concussion

New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury left Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals because of a concussion and a sprained neck.

Ellsbury banged his head into the center-field wall while catching Alcides Escobar’s fly ball on Luis Severino’s opening pitch.

He stayed in for the rest of the inning before being removed.

Etc.

Outfielder Michael Bourn was released from a minor league contract by the Baltimore Orioles. He batted .220 in 11 games with triple-A Norfolk. ... Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall was scratched from the Cleveland Indians’ lineup and is being evaluated for a possible head injury. Chisenhall was tagged out sliding headfirst at the plate Sunday against Houston. He played Monday but not Tuesday against Cincinnati. ... Closer Aroldis Chapman may be cleared by the Yankees to start a throwing program Saturday, manager Joe Girardi said. Chapman has not pitched since May 12 because of what Girardi has called tendinitis and bursitis in the left shoulder.