MLB: Hunter Strickland, Bryce Harper appeal brawl suspensions

San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland received a six-game suspension Tuesday and Washington’s Bryce Harper was penalized four games for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl a day earlier.

Each also was fined an undisclosed amount, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. Both players planned to appeal, so the suspensions weren’t to begin with Tuesday night’s game.

Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch in the eighth inning and the Washington slugger charged the mound, wildly firing his helmet and trading punches to the head with Strickland during the Nationals’ 3-0 win Monday. The players’ bad blood stems from a pair of home runs Harper hit off Strickland in the 2014 playoffs.

Bush ends Marlins’ bid

Jeb Bush, the former presidential candidate and Florida governor, is no longer interested in buying the Miami Marlins and has ended his pursuit of the team, two people close to the negotiations said Tuesday. One of the people said former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who had been part of Bush’s group, is still exploring a bid. Jeter becomes the frontman for an investment group competing with a group led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney. The Romney group includes Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine and former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart.

Etc.

The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained wrist and activated third baseman Pablo Sandoval from the DL. ... The man suspected of throwing a beer can at Baltimore outfielder Hyun Soo Kim during a playoff game in Toronto last October has pleaded guilty to mischief. Ken Pagan is to return to court on June 28. The incident triggered a social media frenzy as many scanned photographs and video footage from the game to figure out where the can had come from.