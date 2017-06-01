MLB notes: Mariners' Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura leave game because of injuries

Seattle designated hitter Nelson Cruz and shortstop Jean Segura left Thursday's game against Colorado because of injuries.

Segura injured his right ankle sliding into second base in the fourth inning. Cruz was hit on the top of his left hand by a pitch from Colorado starter Kyle Freeland in the third inning and was pulled for a pinch hitter in the fifth.

The team said both players were being examined.

“Hopeful that guys are not out for an extended period of time, we certainly need them, but injuries happen and we've dealt with it all year and we'll deal with this if we lose the guys,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “But I am hopeful it's only going to be a day-to-day thing with both of those guys. We'll just have to wait and see.”

Both Cruz and Segura were getting additional tests and not in the clubhouse after Seattle's four-game winning streak was stopped. Servais called Segura's injury a twisted ankle, although it looked like it could be the more serious of the two.

Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered as the Rockies stopped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win.

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Gregor Blanco has left his team's game at Miami because of a jammed left thumb. Blanco was hurt when he put his left hand to the grass while changing directions in pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton's RBI single in the third inning. Rey Fuentes replaced Blanco in the fourth. …

The Miami Marlins have established a trust fund for the mother and 3-month-old daughter of their late ace, Jose Fernandez. Marlins president David Samson said that the fund will be used to pay all education costs for Fernandez's daughter, Penelope. Money also will be allocated annually for Fernandez's mother, Maritza. Samson declined to discuss the amount involved. Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash last September.