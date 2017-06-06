Giants acquire reliever Sam Dyson

The San Francisco Giants acquired right-handed reliever Sam Dyson and cash from the Texas Rangers for a player to be named later.

Dyson, 29, was designated for assignment by Texas last week after going 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA.

The Rangers also will pay part of the remaining portion of Dyson’s $3.52-million salary this season.

On the DL

The Atlanta Braves placed struggling right-hander Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list with a strain in his left side. The move came one day after Colon gave up eight runs in 32/3 innings in an 11-4 loss to Philadelphia. Colon (2-7) has the highest ERA in the majors among qualified pitchers, at 7.78. ...

The Rangers put first baseman Mike Napoli on the 10-day disabled list because of a lower back strain. Napoli is hitting .192 with 11 homers and 25 RBIs in 51 games. ...

The Miami Marlins put first baseman Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle injury. Bour has 16 homers and 40 RBIs.