MLB: Twins give JSerra's Royce Lewis a record bonus

The Minnesota Twins on Saturday signed Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in last week’s amateur draft, giving the shortstop from San Juan Capistrano JSerra High a $6,725,000 bonus that’s the largest for a high school player since the new compensation system began five years ago.

“This is every boy’s dream,” Lewis said at a news conference at Target Field held between games of a doubleheader. He will start his pro career with Fort Myers of the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

Etc.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez was released from the hospital after suffering from a rapid heartbeat, dizziness and cold sweats. Martinez first experienced the symptoms late in Thursday’s game against Tampa Bay and was hospitalized for two days, undergoing tests. . . .

Texas placed right-handed starter Andrew Cashner on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique. . . .

Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis’ oblique strain is expected to keep him out until after the All-Star break.