MLB: K-Rod signs with Nationals

The Washington Nationals have agreed to a minor league contract with right-handed reliever Francisco Rodriguez, according to multiple reports Monday.

Rodriguez, released last week by Detroit after posting a 7.82 ERA this season, is a six-time All-Star and 16-year veteran with 437 career saves, fourth all-time and most among active pitchers. He had 44 saves for the Tigers last season.

The Nationals’ bullpen has struggled all season, with a 4.94 ERA that ranks 28th in the major leagues. Shawn Kelley, Blake Treinen and Koda Glover all have gotten shots as closer, and Kelley and Glover are on the disabled list.

Colorado put outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and left-handed starter Tyler Anderson on the 10-day disabled list. Gonzalez has a strained right shoulder; Anderson has left knee inflammation. The Rockies also acquired left-hander Zac Rosscup from the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Matt Carasiti in an exchange of minor leaguers. . . .

Miami traded shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to Tampa Bay for two minor leaguers, right-hander Ethan Clark and outfielder Braxton Lee. Hechavarria has been on the DL since May 10 with an oblique strain but is close to returning.