MLB: Yankees put Matt Holliday on DL

Designated hitter Matt Holliday was put on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday by the New York Yankees because of a viral infection.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Holliday is batting .262 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in his first season in New York.

The Yankees also announced that first baseman Chris Carter was outrighted to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and had accepted the assignment. Carter was designated for assignment Friday.

Etc.

Seattle left-hander Drew Smyly will have elbow ligament replacement surgery in July. ...

New York Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman was put on the DL because of a strained hamstring. ...

San Francisco closer Mark Melancon was put on the DL because of a sore forearm. ...

Catcher Miguel Montero was designated for assignment by Chicago Cubs one day after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a game. ...

Toronto signed outfielder Michael Saunders to a minor league deal. He was recently released by Philadelphia.