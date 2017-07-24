MLB: Braves’ Jaime Garcia traded to Twins

Hoping to bolster their rotation for a playoff run, the Minnesota Twins on Monday acquired left-hander Jaime Garcia, along with catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations, from the Atlanta Braves for minor league right-hander Huascar Ynoa.

The 31-year-old Garcia is 66-52 with a 3.65 ERA and 808 strikeouts in 176 appearances, mostly with St. Louis (2008, 2010-16). He missed the 2009 season following elbow ligament replacement surgery.

The Kansas City Royals acquired three pitchers from the San Diego Padres, getting starter Trevor Cahill, closer Brandon Maurer and reliever Ryan Buchter. The Royals sent pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood, minor league infielder Esteury Ruiz and cash to San Diego. ...

Texas Rangers starter Tyson Ross was put on the 10-day disabled list because of a blister on his right index finger.