MLB notes: Yankees' Jordan Montgomery is OK after he's hit in head during batting practice

New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery was in uniform Saturday after being hit in the head by a fly ball while signing autographs as the Boston Red Sox took batting practice at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees said the 6-foot-6 rookie was examined by the team's medical staff. The club said Montgomery was expected to make his start Sunday night against Boston ace Chris Sale.

Montgomery was in foul territory far down the right field line and behind a protective screen when the ball flew over and struck him. He got help leaving the field. It was not known which Red Sox player hit the ball.

Montgomery is 7-6 with a 4.05 earned-run average in 21 starts for New York since making his major league debut this season.

The lefty recently lost his rotation spot and was sent to the minors when the Yankees traded for starters Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia. He was recalled from triple-A when CC Sabathia was put on the disabled list Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Yankees put right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list because of shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees made the move Saturday before hosting the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox. Righty Giovanny Gallegos was recalled from triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“I don't think this will be too long,” manager Joe Girardi said.

The Boston Red Sox put second baseman Dustin Pedroia back on the 10-day disabled list for the third time this season because of knee trouble. The AL East leaders made the move retroactive to Thursday, and left-hander Robby Scott was recalled from triple-A Pawtucket. Pedroia is out with inflammation. He has been hobbled by knee problems since being injured in a late slide by Manny Machado in Baltimore on April 21. The 33-year-old Pedroia leads the team with a .303 batting average and a .378 on-base percentage. He has six home runs and 54 RBIs. …

Marlins president David Samson confirms a signed agreement has been submitted to Major League Baseball to sell the team to a group that includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter. Samson says the MLB ownership committee will review the transaction Wednesday at the owners' meetings in Chicago. The Marlins anticipate major league owners will approve the deal at a September meeting, and closing will take place in early October, shortly after the end of the regular season, Samson said Saturday. At least 75% of the major league clubs must approve the sale.