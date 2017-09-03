MLB: Javier Baez hurts eye 

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez took a knee to his right eye while diving into second base in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday and departed in the third because of blurred vision.

Baez was being examined at a Chicago hospital. He was expected to rejoin the team Monday.

Hicks is put on DL

Outfielder Aaron Hicks was put on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees because of a strained left oblique, less than a month after he sat out six weeks because of a ribcage injury.