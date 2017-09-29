MLB notes: Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon breaks RBI record for a leadoff batter

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon broke the major league record for most RBIs in a season by a leadoff man.

Blackmon hit a two-run homer in the second inning Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving him 102 RBIs from the top spot in the lineup. The player with the mullet and bushy beard has one more RBI this year while batting third.

Blackmon topped Darin Erstad for the mark. Erstad had 100 RBIs from the leadoff spot in 2000 for the Angels.

What's more, Blackmon's 37 homers rank third by a leadoff hitter, behind Alfonso Soriano's 38 in 2002 for the New York Yankees and 39 while with the Washington Nationals in 2006.

Mackanin out as Phillies manager

Pete Mackanin is out as Philadelphia Phillies manager after 2 1/2 seasons. The team said Friday that Mackanin will manage the final three games this season for the rebuilding Phillies and be replaced for 2018. He will then become a special assistant to general manager Matt Klentak.

The Phillies are 64-95 this season, last in the NL East and with the second-worst record in the league. Philadelphia has not been to the postseason since 2011. The 66-year-old Mackanin succeeded Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on June 26, 2015. His record with Philadelphia is 172-237.

Mackanin received a contract extension through 2018 on May 11 after the Phillies had lost nine of 11 games. They went 4-16 in 20 games afterward. But Philadelphia has improved since the All-Star break, going 35-37. That wasn't enough to secure Mackanin's return. The status of his coaching staff likely will be determined this weekend after the final series against the Mets.

Etc.

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper won't play a full game this weekend as he continues to recover from a hyperextended left knee that he sustained on Aug. 12. Harper returned to the lineup on Tuesday and played two games this week in Philadelphia, not going a full nine innings either time. Washington manager Dusty Baker gave him a day off Thursday against Pittsburgh. Harper was in the lineup Friday night against the Pirates, and Baker said the 2015 NL MVP would play six or seven innings before taking another day off Saturday. … Jake Arrieta and manager Joe Maddon said the right-hander will likely miss his final regular-season start on Sunday for the Chicago Cubs to rest before the playoffs. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner strained his right hamstring on Sept. 4 and didn't pitch again until Sept. 21. Arrieta (14-10, 3.53 ERA) lasted three innings Tuesday against St. Louis — his second-shortest outing this season. …

The Minnesota Twins have activated slugger Miguel Sano from the disabled list just in time for the playoffs. The All-Star third baseman was not in the lineup against the Detroit Tigers, but manager Paul Molitor said he was considering a pinch-hit appearance with perhaps a turn or two as the designated hitter over the rest of the weekend. Sano missed 38 games because of a stress reaction after fouling a ball off his left shin and will likely be limited to batting duty in the postseason. … Seattle Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma has undergone right shoulder surgery that will keep him from throwing for about five months. The shoulder debridement was done on Wednesday in Dallas by Keith Meister. Iwakuma could resume throwing in late February or early March. Iwakuma had a contract option for the 2018 season, but needed to pitch a specific amount of innings for the contract to vest. His injury ended that chance and he is expected to be a free agent after the season.