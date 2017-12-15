MLB: Santana agrees to 3-year deal with Phillies

Carlos Santana is bringing his big bat and postseason experience to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 31-year-old first baseman became the first of the offseason’s big-name free agents to find a new home, agreeing Friday to a $60-million, three-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to two people familiar with the deal.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is contingent on Santana passing a physical.

Philadelphia also traded shortstop Freddy Galvis to San Diego for minor league pitcher Enyel De Los Santos, and finalized two-year deals with relievers Tommy Hunter ($18-million) and Pat Neshek ($16.25 million).

Matt Moore traded

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to trade left-hander Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers for prospects, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said. The swap was pending a physical, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity. ... Reliever Hector Rondon has agreed to an $8.5-million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros. The right-hander gets $4 million next year and $4.5 million in 2019. ...

Etc.

The Texas Rangers have finalized Chris Martin’s $4-million, two-year contract after the homegrown pitcher spent the last two seasons in Japan. ...

Colorado finalized $27-million, three-year contracts with right-hander Bryan Shaw and lefty Jake McGee, moves the Rockies hope will fortify their bullpen. ...

A defamation lawsuit filed by Pete Rose last year against the lawyer who got him kicked out of baseball was dismissed Friday, federal court documents show. Rose said in the lawsuit that John Dowd damaged his reputation and endorsement deals during a July 2015 interview on an AM radio station in Pennsylvania where he accused Rose of statutory rape. Rose’s lawyers said he “never did any such thing.” Lawyers for both sides said the parties had reached an agreement.