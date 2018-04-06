MLB: Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat in Double-A for Mets

Tim Tebow sure knows how to make an entrance.
Playing his first game in Double-A ball, Tebow hit a three-run homer on the first pitch he saw. The New York Mets minor leaguer connected on a frigid Thursday night at home for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Eastern League, facing Portland.
Last April, Tebow also homered in his first at-bat with the Class A Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League. This time, the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback sent a liner far over the fence down the right-field line as the crowd at NYSEG Stadium stood and cheered the 30-year-old outfielder.
Wayward Eagle lands on Mariners left-hander James Paxton's shoulder
The biggest challenge for Seattle left-hander James Paxton at Minnesota's home opener came even before he started pitching on the 38-degree afternoon.
Paxton was standing alone in left field at Target Field, taking a break from his warmup throws for the pregame ceremony Thursday. That's when a bald eagle brought in for a flight over the playing field prior to the national anthem apparently became confused.
Rather than soaring to the mound to reach his summoning handlers, the bird's path went toward Paxton, causing him to jerk his body backward to avoid being grazed. Then the eagle, named Challenger, landed in the grass before circling back to find a perch on Paxton's right shoulder . One of the trainers hustled out to lure the bird safely away.
Paxton, coincidentally, is Canadian.
Minnesota fans, meanwhile, might have seen enough of eagles, too. The Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game in January, then had the Eagles win the Super Bowl in Minneapolis in February.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera leaves game with hip injury
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has left the game against the Chicago White Sox because of left hip flexor tightness.
Cabrera stumbled after his foot hit the bag awkwardly as he rounded first on a single in the first inning Thursday. He remained in the game after being tended to for a few minutes. But Niko Goodrum replaced him at first base in the second inning.
Athletics claim former Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson off of waivers
The Oakland Athletics have claimed the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson off waivers from the New York Yankees.
The A's plucked outfielder Trayce Thompson on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Yankees claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Trayce Thompson is expected to join the A's in Southern California in the next few days. Oakland begins a three-game series with the Angels on Friday, followed by a two-game series with the Dodgers.
The 27-year-old hit .122 during three stints with the Dodgers before being designated for assignment on March 27.
His older brother is an All-Star guard with the Warriors, who play their home games next door to the Oakland Coliseum. Klay Thompson frequently showed up at his brother's games and wore Dodger hats when appearing at A's games.
Right-hander Paul Blackburn was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.