MLB: Reds fire Price as manager after 3-15 start

The Cincinnati Reds fired fifth-year manager Bryan Price on Thursday because of a 3-15 start, the first managerial change in the major leagues this season. The Reds hadn’t changed managers so early in a season since Tony Perez was fired after 44 games in 1993.

It’s the first time since 2002 that a manager has been fired in April, according to ESPN. Four managers were fired that April, including Phil Garner after an 0-6 start with the Tigers that matched the quickest hook in major league history.

Price managed a rebuilding effort that relied on rookies more than any other team in the majors during his tenure. The Reds have lost at least 94 games in each of the last three seasons while finishing last in the NL Central.

“We felt we had to act now, we couldn’t afford to wait,” general manager Dick Williams said.

Bench coach Jim Riggleman will manage the team on an interim basis.

