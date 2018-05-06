MLB: Cardinals' Yadier Molina has surgery, out a month with groin injury

The St. Louis Cardinals say catcher Yadier Molina has undergone surgery and is expected to miss a month after being hit in the groin by a foul tip.
The Cardinals placed Molina on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. They said the eight-time All-Star is projected to miss at least four weeks with what the team called a "pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma."
Molina left Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning after being hit in the groin when Kris Bryant a tipped 102-mph pitch from reliever Jordan Hicks. Molina immediately fell to the ground in pain and was replaced by Francisco Pena.
"That was a bad one, and those ones don't necessarily felt better (the next day)," St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said after the game. "It was hard to see."
The 35-year-old Molina is hitting 272 with six home runs and 17 RBIs this season. He was replaced on the active roster by catcher Carson Kelly, who was called up from Triple-A Memphis.
The Cardinals also placed reliever Dominic Leone on the 10-day DL and called up right-hander Mike Mayers. Leone left Friday's game with upper right arm nerve irritation.
Mets reverse course, put Jacob deGrom on disabled list
The Mets reversed course and put right-hander Jacob deGrom on the disabled list with a hyperextended elbow in his pitching arm.
The 29-year-old was hurt while batting Wednesday against Atlanta, and after an MRI and scan New York said he had been given the OK to make Monday's start at Cincinnati.
Instead, he was put on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. The move was retroactive to Thursday, making deGrom eligible to be activated May 13, when the Mets play a series finale at Philadelphia.
"He threw a bullpen yesterday totally pain free, but the more and more we talked about this, we need to take care of the season and Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets," first-year manager Mickey Calloway said. "We sat down and talked about the welfare of our team moving forward, not reacting on what's been going on lately, which would have been a mistake."
DeGrom is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA in seven starts. New York did not immediately announce his replacement as Monday's starter.
He is to throw about 50 pitches in a bullpen on Tuesday and have another bullpen session Friday.
"I said I felt like I can go, but I think the bigger picture is kind of what we're looking at," deGrom said. "You got out there and something happens, you end up missing five starts versus you can skip one and make sure everything is fine. So, after talking to them, understanding the decision, I said I thought it would probably be fine."