MLB: Mariners extend stadium lease

The Washington State Major League Baseball Public Facilities District has approved terms of a new 25-year lease with the Seattle Mariners for Safeco Field.
Combined with options for two three-year extensions as part of the agreement approved Wednesday, the new lease could keep the Mariners at the stadium through the 2049 season.
The new lease is five years longer than the original 20-year agreement when the ballpark was constructed and opened in 1999. The current lease was set to expire at the conclusion of the 2018 season.
Outfielder Alex Presley signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox. ...
Added to disabled list: Cincinnati relievers Austin Brice (back) and Raisel Iglesias (biceps), Cleveland outfielder Brandon Guyer (neck), Houston outfielder Josh Reddick (leg infection), Oakland slugger Khris Davis (groin), Tampa Bay pitcher Jake Faria (oblique). ...
Milwaukee's 31-19 start is the team's best over 50 games. ...
Philadelphia had two shutouts against Atlanta in a three-game series that ended Wednesday. Since 1913, it was only the eighth time Philadelphia recorded at least two shutouts and gave up one or no earned runs in a series. ...
Looking to put a better defender where the ball was likely to be hit, Miami flip-flopped left fielder Derek Dietrich and right fielder JB Shuck whenever left-handed hitters batted for the New York Mets. Dietrich is an infielder.