MLB: Joe Mauer still having issues

Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer has not been able to shake his concussion-like symptoms since hurting his neck three weeks ago. Mauer’s return to the lineup hit another road block while working out before Minnesota’s game against Cleveland. He is dealing with sensitivity to light and noise. The 35-year-old has also been recovering from a cervical strain resulting from a dive for a foul ball on May 11. He played for another week before departing midgame on May 18.