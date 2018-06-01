MLB: Joe Mauer still having issues

Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer has not been able to shake his concussion-like symptoms since hurting his neck three weeks ago. Mauer’s return to the lineup hit another road block while working out before Minnesota’s game against Cleveland. He is dealing with sensitivity to light and noise. The 35-year-old has also been recovering from a cervical strain resulting from a dive for a foul ball on May 11. He played for another week before departing midgame on May 18.
Major league teams spent a record $289 million on players picked in last year’s amateur draft, an increase of 7.2% from 2016. ... Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a broken jaw that the team says likely will not need a surgical procedure. ...
Alex Reyes’ return to St. Louis after a 20-month absence lasted just four innings. The right-hander, 23, was put on the DL because of a strained latissimus dorsi muscle in his right side. Activations: Washington right-handed reliever Ryan Madson (pectoral strain), Seattle second baseman Dee Gordon (fractured right toe) and Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre (left hamstring).