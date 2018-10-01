MLB notes: Indians to start Corey Kluber against Astros in ALDS

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon hit for the cycle in the Colorado Rockies’ 12-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. It was the ninth cycle in the team’s 26-year history and the first for Blackmon. ... Yoenis Cespedes is scheduled for surgery on his left heel surgery Oct. 23 but the New York Mets slugger says he can’t predict how much he’ll be able to play next season. Cespedes had surgery Aug. 2 to remove bone calcification in his right heel. ... Clint Hurdle picked up his 1,200th victory as a manager in the major leagues when the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-5. ... The Reds (67-95) had at least 90 losses for the fourth consecutive season. ... Ned Yost will return as manager of the Kansas City Royals next season despite a 58-104 record and last place in the American League Central. The Royals record for losses is 106, set in 2005.