Brewers sweep the Rockies in 6-0 win to return to the NLCS for the first time since 2011

The skies were gray. Rain was on the way. An eerie silence had fallen on the grounds. This was the kind of foreboding you get in a bad novel.
But the performance of the home team had been so futile that a fan felt compelled to heckle his Colorado Rockies, with a voice that rang out loud and clear: “You’re playing the Brewers, for Christ’s sake!”
That was mere minutes after Jesus had hit a home run for the Milwaukee Brewers.
And, although they may not be the most glamorous team in the National League, the Brewers did win the most games of any team in the league: 99 and counting, including their last 11. Four more, and the Brewers are in their first World Series since 1982.
On Sunday, the Brewers completed a division series sweep of the Rockies, with a 6-0 victory that included home runs from Jesus Aguilar, Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton, and a four-hit shutout from Wade Miley and five relievers.
The Brewers threw shutouts in the final two games of the series. In all, the Rockies failed to score in 27 of the 28 innings. The Rockies also played the entire series without using their best starting pitcher, Kyle Freeland, who could have started Sunday on regular rest.
The NL championship series opens on Friday, at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
The frustration of the Rockies and their fans boiled over in the top of the sixth inning, when the Rockies were not at bat.
The Brewers turned a 2-0 lead into a 4-0 lead when Colorado reliever Scott Oberg contributed a run-scoring balk – he dropped the ball while on the rubber – and a run-scoring a wild pitch. After Oberg secured the third out of the inning, he was booed off the field.
Trevor Story was booed after he struck out in the bottom of the inning. Closer Wade Davis was booed off the mound after making his lone appearance of the series, in which he faced four batters, gave up two home runs and did not record an out.
The Rockies batted .145 for the series, with no home runs. Their top four hitters were shut down: Story went 2 for 12 in the series, Charlie Blackmon 1 for 12, Nolan Arenado 2 for 11, and DJ LeMahieu 2 for 9.
Miley, taking the mound in short sleeves on a 46-degree afternoon, held the Rockies scoreless the first two times through the order.
When he was about to face Colorado leadoff batter and All-Star Blackmon for the third time, with Blackmon representing the tying run, the Brewers promptly yanked the soft-tossing Miley, the better to chill Blackmon.
In the third inning, Blackmon had lined out, on a 72-mph curve from Miley. In the fifth, one out from becoming eligible for the victory, Miley was replaced by Corey Knebel, who struck out Blackmon on three pitches – all of them 96-mph fastballs.
For all the excellence of the Brewers’ bullpen, the three pitchers who started for Milwaukee set the team up to deploy its power relievers to perfection. The three “initial out-getters,” as the Brewers like to call them, combined to pitch 12-2/3 innings in the series without giving up a run.
Under any other circumstances, the Brewers’ much-maligned starters would be considered the unsung heroes of the series.
Under this extraordinary circumstance, Erik Kratz was the unsung hero.
Kratz is a backup catcher. He is 38. He did not make his major league debut until he was 30 years old, and the Brewers are his seventh major league team. He joked the other day that he considered a home run in the minor league playoffs as a career highlight.
There was one player on either team Sunday with three hits. Kratz was the one, in just the second postseason game of his career. On Friday, he became the oldest player to make his postseason debut since Lave Cross of the Philadelphia Athletics, in 1905.
“We played together in rookie ball,” Kratz joked.
Roll out the barrel. They’ll all have a barrel of fun, and a chance at the first World Series championship in franchise history.