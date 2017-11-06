Dodgers bring back Logan Forysthe

The Dodgers exercised their option to retain Logan Forsythe on Monday, agreeing to pay $8.5 million to bring back their second baseman.

The move appears to lock in the Dodgers’ starting infield for next season: Cody Bellinger at first base, Forsythe at second, Corey Seager at shortstop, and Justin Turner at third.

Forsythe, 30, batted .224 with six home runs this year, including .190 against right-handers and .290 against left-handers. He batted .297 with a .435 on-base percentage in the postseason, displaying his usual strong defense.

The Dodgers targeted Forsythe last winter, after they could not reach agreement with the Minnesota Twins on a trade for second baseman Brian Dozier.

Dozier batted .271 with 34 home runs for the Twins this season.

Forsythe had batted .264 with 20 home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016, and the Dodgers gave up pitching prospect Jose De Leon to get him. They installed him as their leadoff batter, but he suffered a broken toe in April and most often hit in the bottom half of the lineup after he returned.

De Leon had three stints on the minor league disabled list this year. He made one appearance for the Rays, giving up three runs in 2-2/3 innings.

The Dodgers would have owed Forsythe a $1-million buyout had they not picked up his option.

