Dodgers put Logan Forsythe on disabled list

Justin Turner played 1,000 innings at third base for the Dodgers last season. He has not played a single inning this season, and now his replacement has joined him on the disabled list.
Logan Forsythe, who had been playing through weakness in his right shoulder for six weeks, was put on the disabled list Sunday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said an MRI examination revealed fatigue and inflammation in the shoulder but "no structural damage" and said it would be "feasible" for Forsythe to return after the minimum 10 days on the disabled list.
Turner, their All-Star third baseman, is recovering from a broken wrist. He has not resumed hitting, and his return is likely several weeks away.
On Sunday, utility player Enrique Hernandez started at third base for the first time this season. Roberts said Hernandez would get most of the playing time at third base, backed up by catcher-infielder Kyle Farmer and rookie utility player Breyvic Valera. The Dodgers recalled Valera from triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Forsythe is batting .174 in 12 games, and he is tied for the major league lead with four errors.
Roberts said Forsythe had battled discomfort in the shoulder "throughout the spring" but had been able to manage it. On Saturday, Roberts said, "It just kind of tightened up on him."
The Dodgers acquired Valera on April 1, after the St. Louis Cardinals designated him for assignment. He went 1 for 10 in his major league debut last season. He is a switch-hitter and good runner, and he has played every position but pitcher and catcher.
He grew up in Venezuela, with countryman Omar Vizquel as his favorite player.
"When I was a kid, I would always look up to Chase Utley," Valera said.
Valera is 26.
