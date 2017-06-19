Dodgers bring back Sergio Romo, demote Josh Fields

The Dodgers swapped relievers on Monday, activating Sergio Romo and sending Josh Fields to triple-A Oklahoma City.

Fields was unscored upon in his first eight appearances this season and carried an earned-run average below 1.00 into the first week of June. However, in his last five appearances, he has given up seven runs — including five home runs — in 4 2/3 innings.

Romo has not pitched since June 4 because of a sprained ankle. He has a 6.41 ERA in 24 appearances this season.

Gonzalez update

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez received an epidural injection to combat the discomfort stemming from the herniated disk in his back, manager Dave Roberts said.

Gonzalez has been on the disabled list for one week. Roberts said the Dodgers “hope” he can return before the All-Star break, which is three weeks away.

Gonzalez, 35, a five-time All-Star, is batting .255 with one home run. His .335 slugging percentage ranks 121st among the 126 National Leaguers with at least 150 plate appearances.

Short hops

Corey Seager has fallen more than 300,000 votes behind the Cincinnati Reds’ Zack Cozart in balloting to decide the National League’s starting shortstop at the All-Star game. No other Dodgers player ranks as high as second at his position. Voting extends another two weeks. … Roberts said Kenta Maeda, who gave up one run and drove in two as the starting pitcher Sunday, would return to the bullpen. Maeda earned the victory by giving up one run in five innings, his longest outing since May 25. … Infielder Logan Forsythe and outfielder Yasiel Puig had the day off Monday.

