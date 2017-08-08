Dodgers' domination could temper Rockies' celebration

The Colorado Rockies play in a beautiful ballpark, to great crowds year in and year out, featuring stars from Larry Walker and Todd Helton to Troy Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado.

Of the four most recent expansion franchises — the Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays — Colorado has been the lone success story in building a loyal fan base. The other three areas turned out to be better served by spring training.

This is the Rockies’ 25th season, and so far their best.

They have had seven winning seasons, not counting this one. They have made three playoff appearances. They represented the National League in the 2007 World Series.

But here is one thing the Rockies have not done: They have not won the NL West. They have qualified for all three of their postseason trips as a wild-card team.

This year’s Rockies are on pace to win 93 games. That would be a franchise record.

They would finish 22 games behind the Dodgers, who are on pace to win 115 games. That is insane.

