Dodgers' Justin Turner joins All-Star team as fan favorite in final vote

Justin Turner did not have a team three years ago, the same year he turned 30. The Dodgers found him unemployed at a Cal State Fullerton alumni game and invited him to spring training to compete for a utility job.

Today, he is an All-Star.

Turner won the “Final Vote” contest for the last spot on the National League All-Star roster, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals won the American League vote, making it a sweep for Southern California natives: Turner played at Lakewood Mayfair High, Moustakas at Chatsworth High.

After Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen blamed fans for not electing Turner into the starting lineup — the winner at third base was Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies and Lake Forest El Toro High — the Dodgers mounted a spirited and intense “Final Vote” campaign for Turner, including a round-the-clock balloting headquarters at Dodger Stadium.

Turner joins Jansen, pitcher Clayton Kershaw and infielders Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager on the team.

If pitcher Alex Wood is selected to replace Kershaw, who will become ineligible when he starts this Sunday, the Dodgers would have six All-Stars for the first time since 1991 (Brett Butler, Ramon Martinez, Mike Morgan, Eddie Murray, Juan Samuel, Darryl Strawberry).

Turner’s emotions were bittersweet on Sunday as he learned that Bellinger and Seager had made the All-Star team. He was happy for them, but Bellinger is 21 and Seager is 23.

Turner, 32, said he would not be disappointed to make his first All-Star team by winning the five-man vote-off.

“I’m not like Belly and Corey,” Turner said. “I’m getting up there in age. Whatever opportunity I get, I’ll gladly take it.”

Turner is batting .384, the highest of any major league player with at least 250 plate appearances. The Dodgers, the team that originally signed him for zero guaranteed dollars, kept him last winter by signing him for a guaranteed $64 million.

The New York Mets, his previous employer, released him from their roster — letting him go, with nothing in return.

“You’d have to say,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told The Times in 2015, “we missed on him.”

