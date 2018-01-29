Cleveland Indians to retire Chief Wahoo logo

The Cleveland baseball club variously was known as the Forest Citys, Spiders, Blues, Bronchos and Naps from 1869 through 1914. When the club sold Hall of Famer Nap Lajoie to the Philadelphia Athletics in 1915, it changed its name to Indians in honor of Louis Sockalexis, a Penobscot Indian from Maine and the first recognized Native American to play in the major leagues — in 1897, when he batted .338 for Cleveland.