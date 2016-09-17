A family reunion: If only Corey and Kyle Seager could end up together on the Dodgers

The Dodgers will be in the market for a third baseman this winter. Justin Turner says he would like to return, and the Dodgers say they would like that too.

But there is no deal in place, and Turner is six weeks from free agency, and from the first and last big contract of his career. He is the only power-hitting third baseman expected to be available in free agency. The rest of the third-base class: Martin Prado, who cannot hit for power; Pedro Alvarez, who cannot field the position; and a handful of utility infielders.

Turner has 27 home runs, and he is a dynamic fielder and clubhouse leader. He will get paid, and more than you think.

Five years, $85 million? Turner will be 32 next year. It is difficult to imagine the Dodgers, so wary of committing big bucks to players beyond their mid-30s, bidding so grandly for Turner.

What if — for five years and $85 million — they could get a third baseman just as good as Turner, arguably a little bit better, and three years younger?

What if they could get Corey Seager’s big brother?

Spoiler alert: There is almost zero chance of the Seattle Mariners trading Kyle Seager to the Dodgers, or any other team. But, as we await Corey Seager’s coronation as National League rookie of the year, this would be a good time to point out that Kyle Seager is playing just as well as his kid brother.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Diamondbacks during a game on Sept. 5. Harry How / Getty Images

The Seagers are the first brothers to hit 25 home runs each in the same season, according to Elias.

Their WAR ratings differ — Fangraphs rates Corey as the third-most-valuable player in the major leagues, slightly ahead of Kyle; Baseball Reference rates Kyle as sixth-most valuable, slightly ahead of Corey — but both rank comfortably among the top 20 players this season.

Kyle was batting . 288 with 29 home runs, 93 runs batted in and a .367 on-base percentage before Saturday. Corey was batting .315 with 25 home runs, 97 runs scored and a .374 OBP.

Kyle is the first major leaguer to increase his home-run total in each of his first six seasons since Matt Kemp did it for the Dodgers (2006-11). He is more impressed by the numbers Corey has put up.

“Phenomenal,” Kyle said. “I knew this was definitely in the tank, but to be able to break in his first year and do the things that he’s doing is incredible.”

The Mariners feel the same way about Kyle, and they are not alone. Corey already draws recognition as one of the best players in baseball — and prominent consideration for most valuable player — but Kyle scarcely gets recognition even as one of the best players at his position.

“I know it’s a real glamorous position right now, with [Toronto’s Josh] Donaldson and [Baltimore’s Manny] Machado and [Tampa Bay’s Evan] Longoria, but Kyle ranks up there with the best of them,” Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto said.

“The fact that he is tucked away up there in the Pacific Northwest means not a lot of people realize just how good he is.”

Throw in the National League stars at third base — Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs and Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies — and you barely hear a word about Kyle.

And we have not even mentioned the gold standard for American League third basemen: Adrian Beltre of the Texas Rangers.

“He’s every bit as good as Beltre,” Angels coach Gary DiSarcina said of Kyle.

“He plays Gold Glove defense, and he plays every day. He’s going to get 25 to 30 home runs. He’s clutch. He gets big RBIs. He runs. He plays the game hard.

“He likes to talk, whether it’s a bad game or a good game, whether he struck out three times or homered four times. His personality is the same. That’s what I love about him. He’s the same every day.

“I could sit here and talk about him all day. He is that impactful of a player. He’s just everything you want a player to be. That’s why those types of guys get the contracts like he got. You can build your team around him.”

He is the third member of the Mariners’ $100-million club, following Felix Hernandez and Robinson Cano. Kyle’s contract is backloaded, with five years and $85 million remaining, and with the really big numbers kicking in come 2018.

In that year, the Mariners have $82.5 million committed to Hernandez, Cano, Nelson Cruz and Seager –— when Hernandez will be 32, Cano 35 and Cruz 37.