Local players on MLB 40-man rosters, for section

Here’s a list of key locally-produced big leaguers, and players on the cusp of making it to the show (as of March 28):

Arizona Diamondbacks

Taijuan Walker, pitcher, Yucaipa HS

::

Atlanta Braves

Chase d’Arnaud, shortstop, Pepperdine

Freddie Freeman, first base, El Modena HS

Rio Ruiz, third base, Bishop Amat HS

Kurt Suzuki, catcher, CS Fullerton

::

Baltimore Orioles

Chris Tillman, pitcher, Fountain Valley HS

Mark Trumbo, first base/OF, DH, Villa Park HS

::

Boston Red Sox

Joe Kelly, pitcher, UC Riverside

Henry Owens, pitcher, Huntington Beach Edison HS

Noe Ramirez, pitcher, CS Fullerton

::

Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks, pitcher, Capistrano Valley HS

Mike Montgomery, pitcher, Newhall Hart HS

::

Chicago White Sox

Matt Davidson, third base, Yucaipa HS

Lucas Giolito, pitcher, Harvard-Westlake HS

Miguel Gonzalez, pitcher, San Fernando HS

James Shields, pitcher, Newhall Hart HS

::

Cincinnati Reds

Michael Lorenzen, pitcher, CS Fullerton

::

Cleveland Indians

Trevor Bauer, pitcher, UCLA

Adam Plutko, pitcher, UCLA

Bryan Shaw, pitcher, Long Beach State

::

Colorado Rockies

Nolan Arenado, third base, El Toro HS

Tyler Chatwood, pitcher, Redlands East Valley HS

Dustin Garneau, catcher, CS Fullerton

Chad Qualls, pitcher, Narbonne HS

Pat Valaika, third base, UCLA

::

Detroit Tigers

Brendan Ryan, shortstop, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame HS

::

Houston Astros

Chris Devenski, pitcher, CS Fullerton

Jake Marisnick, outfielder, Riverside Poly

::

Kansas City Royals

Christian Colon, second base, CS Fullerton

Ian Kennedy, pitcher, USC

Mike Moustakas, third base, Chatsworth HS

Jason Vargas, pitcher, Long Beach State

::

Angels

Jesse Chavez, pitcher, Fontana A.B. Miller HS

Danny Espinosa, second base, Long Beach State

Greg Mahle, pitcher, UC Santa Barbara

Bud Norris, pitcher, Cal Poly SLO

Tyler Skaggs, pitcher, Santa Monica HS

::

Dodgers

Austin Barnes, catcher, Riverside Poly HS

Josh Ravin, pitcher, Chatsworth HS

Trayce Thompson, outfielder, Santa Margarita HS

Justin Turner, third base, CS Fullerton

Chase Utley, second base, UCLA

::

Miami Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder/DH, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame HS

Christian Yelich, outfielder, Westlake HS

::

Milwaukee Brewers

Jett Bandy, catcher, Thousand Oaks HS

Ryan Braun, outfielder, Granada Hills HS

Tommy Milone, pitcher, USC

Kirk Nieuwenhuis, outfielder, Azusa Pacific

::

Minnesota Twins

Phil Hughes, pitcher, Santa Ana Foothill HS

::

New York Mets

Lucas Duda, first base, USC

Sean Gilmartin, pitcher, Encino Crespi HS

Robert Gsellman, pitcher, Westchester HS

Erik Goeddel, pitcher, UCLA

Addison Reed, pitcher, Los Osos HS

::

New York Yankees

Aaron Hicks, outfielder, Long Beach Wilson HS

Austin Romine, catcher, El Toro HS

::

Oakland Athletics

Khris Davis, outfielder, CS Fullerton

Ryon Healy, third base, Encino Crespi HS

Andrew Lambo, outfielder, Newbury Park HS

Chris Smith, pitcher, UC Riverside

Andrew Triggs, pitcher, USC

Stephen Vogt, catcher, Azusa Pacific

::

Philadelphia Philles

Cesar Ramos, pitcher, Long Beach State

Vince Velasquez, pitcher, Pomona Garey HS

::

Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole, pitcher, UCLA

Tyler Glasnow, pitcher, Newhall Hart HS

Jared Hughes, pitcher, Long Beach State

Chris Stewart, catcher, Canyon Springs HS

::

San Diego Padres

Nick Buss, outfielder, USC

Austin Hedges, catcher, San Juan Capistrano JSerra HS

Brandon Maurer, pitcher, Orange Lutheran HS

Jered Weaver, pitcher, Long Beach State

::

San Francisco Giants

Trevor Brown, catcher, UCLA

Brandon Crawford, shortstop, UCLA

::

Seattle Mariners

Christian Bergman, pitcher, UC Irvine

Casey Fien, pitcher, Cal Poly SLO

Mitch Haniger, outfielder, Cal Poly SLO

Mark Rzepczynski, pitcher, UC Riverside

Nick Vincent, pitcher, Long Beach State

:

St. Louis Cardinals

Rowan Wick, pitcher, Cypress College

::

Tampa Bay Rays

Matt Andriese, pitcher, UC Riverside

Brad Boxberger, pitcher, USC

Matt Duffy, third base, Long Beach State

Dylan Floro, pitcher, CS Fullerton

Evan Longoria, third base, Long Beach State

::

Texas Rangers

Tanner Scheppers, pitcher, Dana Hills HS

::

Toronto Blue Jays

Marco Estrada, pitcher, Long Beach State

Kevin Pillar, outfielder, CS Dominguez Hills

Troy Tulowitzki, shortstop, Long Beach State

::

Washington Nationals

Matt Grace, pitcher, UCLA

Grant Green, second base, USC

Vance Worley, pitcher, Long Beach State

