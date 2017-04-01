Local players on MLB 40-man rosters, for section

Here’s a list of key locally-produced big leaguers, and players on the cusp of making it to the show (as of March 28):
Taijuan Walker, pitcher, Yucaipa HS
::
Chase d’Arnaud, shortstop, Pepperdine
Freddie Freeman, first base, El Modena HS
Rio Ruiz, third base, Bishop Amat HS
Kurt Suzuki, catcher, CS Fullerton
::
Chris Tillman, pitcher, Fountain Valley HS
Mark Trumbo, first base/OF, DH, Villa Park HS
::
Joe Kelly, pitcher, UC Riverside
Henry Owens, pitcher, Huntington Beach Edison HS
Noe Ramirez, pitcher, CS Fullerton
::
Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks, pitcher, Capistrano Valley HS
Mike Montgomery, pitcher, Newhall Hart HS
::
Matt Davidson, third base, Yucaipa HS
Lucas Giolito, pitcher, Harvard-Westlake HS
Miguel Gonzalez, pitcher, San Fernando HS
James Shields, pitcher, Newhall Hart HS
::
Michael Lorenzen, pitcher, CS Fullerton
::
Cleveland Indians
Trevor Bauer, pitcher, UCLA
Adam Plutko, pitcher, UCLA
Bryan Shaw, pitcher, Long Beach State
::
Nolan Arenado, third base, El Toro HS
Tyler Chatwood, pitcher, Redlands East Valley HS
Dustin Garneau, catcher, CS Fullerton
Chad Qualls, pitcher, Narbonne HS
Pat Valaika, third base, UCLA
::
Brendan Ryan, shortstop, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame HS
::
Chris Devenski, pitcher, CS Fullerton
Jake Marisnick, outfielder, Riverside Poly
::
Christian Colon, second base, CS Fullerton
Ian Kennedy, pitcher, USC
Mike Moustakas, third base, Chatsworth HS
Jason Vargas, pitcher, Long Beach State
::
Angels
Jesse Chavez, pitcher, Fontana A.B. Miller HS
Danny Espinosa, second base, Long Beach State
Greg Mahle, pitcher, UC Santa Barbara
Bud Norris, pitcher, Cal Poly SLO
Tyler Skaggs, pitcher, Santa Monica HS
::
Dodgers
Austin Barnes, catcher, Riverside Poly HS
Josh Ravin, pitcher, Chatsworth HS
Trayce Thompson, outfielder, Santa Margarita HS
Justin Turner, third base, CS Fullerton
Chase Utley, second base, UCLA
::
Miami Marlins
Giancarlo Stanton, outfielder/DH, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame HS
Christian Yelich, outfielder, Westlake HS
::
Jett Bandy, catcher, Thousand Oaks HS
Ryan Braun, outfielder, Granada Hills HS
Tommy Milone, pitcher, USC
Kirk Nieuwenhuis, outfielder, Azusa Pacific
::
Phil Hughes, pitcher, Santa Ana Foothill HS
::
New York Mets
Lucas Duda, first base, USC
Sean Gilmartin, pitcher, Encino Crespi HS
Robert Gsellman, pitcher, Westchester HS
Erik Goeddel, pitcher, UCLA
Addison Reed, pitcher, Los Osos HS
::
Aaron Hicks, outfielder, Long Beach Wilson HS
Austin Romine, catcher, El Toro HS
::
Khris Davis, outfielder, CS Fullerton
Ryon Healy, third base, Encino Crespi HS
Andrew Lambo, outfielder, Newbury Park HS
Chris Smith, pitcher, UC Riverside
Andrew Triggs, pitcher, USC
Stephen Vogt, catcher, Azusa Pacific
::
Philadelphia Philles
Cesar Ramos, pitcher, Long Beach State
Vince Velasquez, pitcher, Pomona Garey HS
::
Gerrit Cole, pitcher, UCLA
Tyler Glasnow, pitcher, Newhall Hart HS
Jared Hughes, pitcher, Long Beach State
Chris Stewart, catcher, Canyon Springs HS
::
San Diego Padres
Nick Buss, outfielder, USC
Austin Hedges, catcher, San Juan Capistrano JSerra HS
Brandon Maurer, pitcher, Orange Lutheran HS
Jered Weaver, pitcher, Long Beach State
::
Trevor Brown, catcher, UCLA
Brandon Crawford, shortstop, UCLA
::
Christian Bergman, pitcher, UC Irvine
Casey Fien, pitcher, Cal Poly SLO
Mitch Haniger, outfielder, Cal Poly SLO
Mark Rzepczynski, pitcher, UC Riverside
Nick Vincent, pitcher, Long Beach State
:
St. Louis Cardinals
Rowan Wick, pitcher, Cypress College
::
Matt Andriese, pitcher, UC Riverside
Brad Boxberger, pitcher, USC
Matt Duffy, third base, Long Beach State
Dylan Floro, pitcher, CS Fullerton
Evan Longoria, third base, Long Beach State
::
Tanner Scheppers, pitcher, Dana Hills HS
::
Marco Estrada, pitcher, Long Beach State
Kevin Pillar, outfielder, CS Dominguez Hills
Troy Tulowitzki, shortstop, Long Beach State
::
Matt Grace, pitcher, UCLA
Grant Green, second base, USC
Vance Worley, pitcher, Long Beach State
