Minor leaguers could be paid minimum wage — and no more

"Where am I going to put the time clock? Who is punching in and punching out? When I decide I want to go work out and lift weights, is that overtime? What if I decide I want to take extra batting practice? A minimum wage worker at McDonald's can't decide, 'Hey, you know, I feel like working a few more hours today, so I'm just going to stay on the clock.' Our guys do those sorts of things all the time."