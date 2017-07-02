Four Dodgers selected as reserves for All-Star game; Angels' Mike Trout chosen to start

The best team in the National League has four All-Stars, for now.

Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen and infielders Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were selected Sunday to represent the Dodgers in the All-Star Game. Outfielder Mike Trout was the Angels’ lone selection, and he might be unable to play because of injury.

Kershaw became the first Dodgers player to be named to seven consecutive All-Star teams since Steve Garvey (1974-81). Bellinger, 21, the National League home run leader, became the youngest position player in franchise history to be selected.

Trout made the All-Star team for the sixth consecutive season, an elected starter for the fifth consecutive season. At 25, he already has tied Rod Carew and Jim Fregosi for the most All-Star appearances in franchise history.

The two-time AL MVP and two-time All-Star MVP might be unable to play in the All-Star Game; he has not played since May 28 because of a thumb injury and has not yet started a rehabilitation assignment.

The Dodgers had hoped third baseman Justin Turner and pitcher Alex Wood would be selected. Both still could be. Turner is one of five players in a fan vote to pick one more All-Star; if Kershaw pitches next Sunday, as scheduled, he would be ineligible and Wood could replace him.

Seager came closest of any of the Dodgers to winning a starting position. He finished second in the voting to Zack Cozart of the Cincinnati Reds, who was promised a donkey by teammate Joey Votto for making the All-Star game.

“Now I’ve got to go search for some land,” Cozart told ESPN.

The All-Star Game is July 11 in Miami. The starting pitchers will be announced July 10.

The NL starters:

C: Buster Posey, Giants

1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals

SS: Zack Cozart, Reds

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals

OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

The AL starters:

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

SS: Carlos Correa, Astros

3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: George Springer, Astros

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays