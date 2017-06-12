Royce Lewis, of San Juan Capistrano JSerra, is the surprise top pick in the MLB draft

For weeks, pundits had debated. Would the Minnesota Twins select Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High pitcher and shortstop Hunter Green with the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday afternoon? Or maybe Brendan McKay, Louisville’s two-way player? That was the debate as MLB Network began its draft broadcast.

The answer? None of the above. In a surprise selection, Royce Lewis, from San Juan Capistrano JSerra, went No. 1 overall to the Twins.

Lewis played shortstop at JSerra and could also project as an outfielder. He was considered a top prospect, but he was mentioned only as a dark-horse candidate for the top pick.

Last season at JSerra, he hit .388 with 12 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 80 at-bats.

Greene goes No. 2 to Reds

Tim Berger / Staff Photographer Notre Dame's Hunter Greene, at shortstop, makes a play and throws out a St. Francis base runner at first base in a Mission League baseball game at the Glendale Sports Complex on May 8. Notre Dame's Hunter Greene, at shortstop, makes a play and throws out a St. Francis base runner at first base in a Mission League baseball game at the Glendale Sports Complex on May 8. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)

Greene didn’t have to wait very long. The Cincinnati Reds drafted him No. 2 overall.

But the major suspense was always going to be how he was announced. Was he a shortstop? A pitcher?

“Hunter,” announced Rob Manfred, the MLB commissioner, immediately after he revealed the selection, “is a right-handed pitcher.”

So there was the answer. The Reds appear set on using Greene as a pitcher, at least at first, but they could be tempted to use his bat as well.

Greene has long been regarded as the most talented player in this year’s draft class. Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated put him on the cover of its magazine. Rick Ingalls, a Southern California area scout for the Reds, told The Times recently that Greene “compares favorably” to other shortstops he has scouted, including Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

In an interview on MLB Network, Greene said being drafted has “”been my dream since I was seven.”

Greene has spoken out about wanting more African American role models in baseball. On Monday, he said he hoped to assume that mantle.

“It’s something that’s really important to myself and my family,” Greene said.

He said he would participate in “anything I can do, go to ball clubs and go to Little Leagues and talk to them and inspire them.

